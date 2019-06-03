Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $28,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the first quarter worth about $904,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tech Data by 68.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 120.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

TECD opened at $90.65 on Monday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, VP David R. Vetter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph H. Quaglia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $737,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,465 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

