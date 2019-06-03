Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 55,405 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises about 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,276,855.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/parkside-investments-llc-acquires-55405-shares-of-air-lease-corp-al.html.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.