PayCoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. PayCoin has a market cap of $146,389.00 and $31.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

