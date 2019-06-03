PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453,972 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $78.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.09%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

