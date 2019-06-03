PDL BioPharma (PDLI) vs. Polarityte (PTE) Head to Head Comparison

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Polarityte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma -32.13% 6.86% 5.17% Polarityte -4,259.44% -86.24% -77.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Polarityte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.72 -$68.86 million $0.37 7.62 Polarityte $1.56 million 99.36 -$65.44 million ($4.86) -1.29

Polarityte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL BioPharma. Polarityte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDL BioPharma and Polarityte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polarityte 1 0 5 0 2.67

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Polarityte has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 442.26%. Given Polarityte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polarityte has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Polarityte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

