Peel Hunt Trims John Menzies (MNZS) Target Price to GBX 748

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 748 ($9.77) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNZS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 468.50 ($6.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $389.86 million and a P/E ratio of -68.90. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 440.50 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00. John Menzies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.94%.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

