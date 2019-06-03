PFG Advisors Has $3.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $73.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.