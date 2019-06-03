Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on FireEye Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski expects that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $210.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

FireEye stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.91. FireEye has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

