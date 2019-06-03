Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,953.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,499.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

