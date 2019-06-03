Pluton (PLU) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Pluton has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00015397 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00380677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02557663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00157270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.