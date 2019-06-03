PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $805,772.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,446,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $7,210,540.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,937.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $30,364,169. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $261.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $281.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $285.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.