Polis Achieves Market Cap of $4.37 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00008575 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $30,427.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.