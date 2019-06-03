Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Receives GBX 145 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 145 ($1.89).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMO stock traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 77.76 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,171,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.