Primecoin Market Cap Tops $5.53 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $118,643.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,810,619 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.