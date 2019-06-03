Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,350 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,069. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

