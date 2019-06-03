Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.04. 4,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,110. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

