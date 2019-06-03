Private Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,904 shares of company stock worth $8,738,657 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

