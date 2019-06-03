Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,979,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,602,000 after buying an additional 245,300 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 599,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,272,000 after buying an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,679,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Stamps.com to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

