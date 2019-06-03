Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,468,246,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,143,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PPG opened at $104.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/private-portfolio-partners-llc-has-1-15-million-holdings-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.