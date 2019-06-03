Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.22 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,801,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,815,492,000 after purchasing an additional 194,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $341.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. Boeing’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

