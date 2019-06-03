Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 909,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.76 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,139,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,273 shares of company stock worth $7,207,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

