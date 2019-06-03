PVH (PVH) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at DA Davidson

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised PVH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $85.19 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

