Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EnerSys Lowered by Analyst (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Shares of ENS opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,572,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 53.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,320,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,092,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 178.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 365,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.