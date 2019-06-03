Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Designer Brands Inc Reduced by Analyst (DBI)

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Designer Brands in a report released on Friday, May 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Designer Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBI. ValuEngine cut Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Designer Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

DBI stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Designer Brands has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBI. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $5,915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $852,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

