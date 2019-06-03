Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.11. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

