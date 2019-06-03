Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,776.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004830 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $15,776.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039598 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026277 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.02459022 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,172,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.