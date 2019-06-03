Raymond James Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TOU) a C$31.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE:TOU opened at C$17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$595.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.37999996634146 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$97,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,523,470 shares in the company, valued at C$205,789,612.89. Also, Director Lucille Miller purchased 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,532.58.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

