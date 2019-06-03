Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,809,006 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

