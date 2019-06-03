Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,563 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $34.76 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,180. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

