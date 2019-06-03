Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,964,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 113,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-1-75-million-stake-in-sabra-health-care-reit-inc-sbra.html.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.