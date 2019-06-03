Realogy (RLGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,615,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944,091 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Realogy’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Realogy news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider bought 119,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realogy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,737,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,991,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 372,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,440,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Realogy (RLGY) Sees Large Volume Increase” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/realogy-rlgy-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.