Red Pulse (RPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

