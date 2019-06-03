Relex Price Tops $0.0002 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Relex has a market capitalization of $402,281.00 and approximately $4,810.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00377735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00155991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,810,973,937 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

