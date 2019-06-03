Reliq Health Technologies (RHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 163442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

