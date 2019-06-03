Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 3rd (BTO, CAR.UN, CF, CJR.B, COST, DG, DLTR, DOL, DOO, DWDP)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2019

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 3rd:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was given a C$106.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from C$62.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

