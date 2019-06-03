Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 3rd (BTO, CAR.UN, CF, CJR.B, COST, DG, DLTR, DOL, DOO, DWDP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 3rd:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was given a C$8.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was given a C$106.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from C$62.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

