Restart Energy MWAT Market Cap Hits $7.94 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $27,276.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.33 or 0.08394951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.