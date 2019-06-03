Restoration Hardware (RH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RH have declined so far this year. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have been trending downward over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s bottom-line growth potential. Continued softness in the housing market over the last few quarters, and ongoing exit from unprofitable and non-strategic businesses are affecting its profitability. Nonetheless, the transformation to a membership model, rationalization of product offerings and the expansion of its chain of restaurants are raising optimism.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 522.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

