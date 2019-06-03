Reviewing Azul (AZUL) and Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azul and Great Lakes Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.42 billion 3.96 $114.99 million $1.59 18.72 Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Azul has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Great Lakes Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul 3.59% 15.84% 2.66% Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Azul has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 5.15, indicating that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Azul and Great Lakes Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Summary

Azul beats Great Lakes Aviation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

