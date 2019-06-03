Reviewing Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) & Changyou.Com (CYOU)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Changyou.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -2.14% 3.26% 2.29% Changyou.Com 28.48% 16.03% 7.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sailpoint Technologies and Changyou.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64 Changyou.Com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.70%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Changyou.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Changyou.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Changyou.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $248.92 million 6.07 $3.67 million $0.16 106.50 Changyou.Com $485.76 million 0.98 $84.33 million $1.57 5.71

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Sailpoint Technologies. Changyou.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Changyou.Com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.