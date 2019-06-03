Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.77 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $61,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $101,438.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,846 shares of company stock valued at $899,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.77 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/rhumbline-advisers-has-2-77-million-stake-in-mcgrath-rentcorp-mgrc.html.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.