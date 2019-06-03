Rinet Co LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.21. 30,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,329. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

