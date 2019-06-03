Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

RIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of RIOT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

