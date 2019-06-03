Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position Raised by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,092,000 after purchasing an additional 918,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 801,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 796,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $113,267,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 396.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

ROK stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

