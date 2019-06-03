Roger Dent Purchases 110,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent purchased 110,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,000.

Shares of CNSX QCA opened at C$0.20 on Monday. Quinsam Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

