Royal Bank of Canada Trims Babcock International Group (BAB) Target Price to GBX 550

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

