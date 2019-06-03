Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 534.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,660 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 1,442,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.82. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 3.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

