Royce & Associates LP Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,987. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $262.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royce & Associates LP Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/royce-associates-lp-has-6-05-million-holdings-in-westwood-holdings-group-inc-whg.html.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.