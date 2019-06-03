RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RTI Surgical in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RTI Surgical’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTIX. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $316.34 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.