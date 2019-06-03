RTL Group S.A. (RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.23 ($61.90).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.