Salzhauer Michael Acquires 3,900 Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,211,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 60.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,468. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

